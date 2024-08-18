Fulton boys golf, Oregon girls win at Eastland Invite: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

The Oregon girls golf team is pictured after placing first at the Eastland Invite at Lake Carroll Golf Course on Saturday. Sarah Eckardt earned medalist with a 95. (Photo provided by Andy Eckardt)

Boys golf

Fulton takes first at Eastland Invite: At Lake Carroll Golf Course on Saturday, Fulton’s Owen VanZuiden earned medalist with a 71 and teammate Jacob Voss’ 76 was good for runner-up as the Steamers tallied a 306 team total to place first among eight teams. Zach Winkel (79) and Braeden Brennan (80) also scored for Fulton. River Ridge (329) took second, followed by Eastland (347), Winnebago (380), Lena-Pearl City (384), Galena (392), Amboy (393) and Warren (417).

Scoring for Eastland were Braden Anderson (79), Cam Huber (82), Harper Kiem (87) and Cooper Dollinger (99). Amboy was led by Carson Barlow’s 88.

Forreston 4th, Oregon 7th at Tiger Shootout: Forreston shot a 345 as a team to place fourth, led by a runner-up finish by Kaden Brown. Rockford Christian (326) took first, followed by Byron (337) and Hononegah (339). Stillman Valley (352) was fifth and Oregon shot 370 as a team to place seventh. Nole Campos led the way for the Hawks with an 89 at Prairieview Golf Club.

Girls golf

Oregon takes first at Eastland Invite: Sarah Eckardt earned medalist with a 95 to help Oregon place first at Lake Carroll. Teammate Aniyah Sarver’s 100 was runner-up with Hailey-Jane Becker (115) and Toni Withers (128) also scoring. The Lena-PC girls took second with a 466 total, followed by Galena (474). Eastland had three golfers compete: Jaden Brower (111), Kaya Van Matre (116) and Ava Parkinson (120).