Serenity Hospice and Home 3-week grief class begins Sept. 10 in Oregon

OREGON — Serenity Hospice and Home will host a “You’re Not Crazy – You’re Grieving” three-week grief class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays from Sept. 10 through Sept. 24.

Admission to the class is free.

Attendees can learn about six steps that can make deep grief manageable. The class will be led by Pastor Dana Cox. The class is based off the book of the same name, authored by Alan Wolfelt, Ph.D.

Registration is required to attend. To register, call 815-732-4111. Serenity Hospice and Home is located at 1658 S. state Route 2, Oregon.