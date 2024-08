DIXON — The Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society will host “The Hopewell Civilization” program at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the society’s library, 113 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon.

Admission to the program is free. The program will be led by Wolf Koch, Ph.D.

Koch will trace a northwestern Illinois civilization’s development, and will review area mound sites’ significance and local pipe stone mining development, utilization and trading.

For more information, call 815-284-1134.