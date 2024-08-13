A day of golf in the Sauk Valley boosts fight against childhood cancer

Golfers line up for the start of the YSJ golf outing July 14, 2024, at Lost Nation Golf Club. The outing raises money for Jessie’s Mile and St. Jude. (Alex T. Paschal)

Golfers line up for the start of the YSJ golf outing July 14, 2024, at Lost Nation Golf Club. The outing raises money for Jessie’s Mile and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. (Alex T. Paschal)

The day started out ominous enough. Dark clouds led the way to soaking downpours and teeth-chattering cracks of thunder. The start of the third annual YSJ golf outing at Lost Nation Golf Club, near Dixon, was postponed an hour, and the way the skies looked, that appeared incredibly optimistic.

But all bad things must come to an end. Both the clouds and spirits were lifted (heh) as play got underway for the annual event meant to raise money for “Jessie’s Mile,” a local organization that donates to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

I was “voluntold” to help out with the event from someone special and really was happy to help out. As much heart and soul as the organizing crew puts into wrangling several hundred beer-fueled golfers, they have always extended the kindest words and appreciation to the volunteers who help out.

Through fees and “this-and-that” sales, the group raised $3,500 that will go toward St. Jude. Now for those unfamiliar, St. Jude is a research hospital that specializes in treating childhood cancer. Families never receive a bill for treatment, housing or travel.

Any organization that can take the sting from a family dealing with the most insidious of diseases that affects the most vulnerable people, I think, is a pretty worthwhile cause.

