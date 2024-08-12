Sterling man charged with 3 counts of murder in stabbing case

STERLING – A Sterling man has been formally charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing of a man who was found badly injured in a vehicle early Sunday morning in the CGH Medical Center parking lot in Sterling.

Robert A. Ager, 40, of Sterling, is charged with two counts of murder/intent to kill or injure and one count of murder/strong probability of killing or injuring in the death of the 41-year-old Sterling man found in the vehicle that crashed at CGH Medical Center, 100 E. LeFevre Road, Sterling.

Officers were called to the parking lot at 12:03 a.m. Sunday, when they found the man with stab wounds inside a vehicle, according to a news release issued by Sterling Deputy Chief Pat Bartel. The man was given aid and medical treatment but he later died from his injuries at CGH Medical Center. Authorities as of Monday had not released the victim’s name, saying they are notifying family.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim and Ager were acquaintances and familiar with each other, according to the release. Further evidence indicates this was an isolated incident involving these two individuals and there is no further threat to the community, according to the release.

Robert A. Ager (Photo provided by the Sterling Police Department)

During the course of the investigation, officers found Ager in the area of CGH Medical Center. Ager later was arrested for first-degree murder in relation to the stabbing and taken to the Whiteside County Jail, where he is awaiting a detention hearing. Trial information filed in the case Monday indicates he was charged Monday morning with the three counts, all of which are Class M felonies that carry sentences of 20 to 60 years in prison, if he is convicted.

According to Whiteside County court records, Ager pleaded guilty in January 2003 to burglary and was sentenced to three years in state prison. He pleaded guilty to burglary and theft charges in February 2006 and was sentenced to four years in prison.

He was sentenced in June 2007 to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to a robbery charge, was sentenced to 30 days in jail in April 2014 after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm and was sent to prison for two years after pleading guilty in November 2017 to committing a hate crime.