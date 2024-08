DIXON — State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, will offer Kool-Aid to residents as part of National Kool-Aid Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at his district office, 101 W. First St., Dixon.

Admission to the event is free.

Fritts’ office staff will offer the Kool-Aid outside of the office. The Kool-Aid is available while supplies last.