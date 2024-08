DIXON — Reagan Middle School teachers Eric Ferguson and John Taylor have collaborated on another recently published book. Join the two of them at Books on First in Dixon for a book-signing event.

They will sign books from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, for their new book, “The Protector of Dunbar,” the sequel to “The Adventures of Andrew Dunbar.”

“The Protector of Dunbar” is a fictional book written for young adults.

Books on First is located at 202 W. First St., Dixon.