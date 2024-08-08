Western Illinois University names spring 2024 semester graduates

MOLINE – Western Illinois University recently announced that it awarded 1,083 diplomas to graduating students for the spring 2024 semester.
The university presented 670 bachelor’s degrees. Doctoral and master’s degrees were awarded to 413 graduates. Academic distinctions also were given to baccalaureate graduates with high GPAs.
Graduates from the Sauk Valley area include:
- Amboy: Noelle E. Jones, master’s degree in business administration
- Byron: Nathaniel R. Penrod, cum laude, history teacher education
- Dixon: Ethan M. Hoyle, law enforcement and justice administration; Charlotte L. Mccoy, magna cum laude, speech pathology and audiology; Juliana M. Rotella, enterprise marketing; Yvonne M. Vicks, master’s degree in curriculum and instruction
- Erie: Charlotte Drennen, master’s in museum studies; Logan F. Wheeler, magna cum laude, sports broadcasting
- Franklin Grove: Sierra Harris, agricultural science
- Morrison: Ian W. Hutchison, history teacher education; Michael A. Melton, cum laude, civil engineering; Mackenzie L. Petkus, early childhood education; Collin F. Roberts, electrical engineering
- Prophetstown: Keyaira Lynn Lavine, master’s degree in school counseling
- Rochelle: Madison R. Underwood, sociology
- Rock Falls: Arleth Diaz, cum laude, early childhood education
- Sterling: Jessica M. Bowman, elementary education; Chase Graham, cum laude, management; Marisa Nicole Guernsey, general studies; Jazmin Dominique Leal, master’s degree in speech pathology; Vivian L. Wyatt, forensic psychology
- Stillman Valley: Christina Lynn Dispensa, specialist degree in psychology
- Thomson: Hannah M. Guilinger, magna cum laude, musical theater