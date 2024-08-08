Police: Dixon business damaged when woman crashes car into store window

No one was injured when a driver crashed into the front of Kelley's Market in Dixon on Thursday afternoon, police said. (Brandon Clark)

DIXON — A Dixon convenience store was damaged Thursday afternoon when a woman drove her vehicle into the business’ front window, police say.

The crash occurred at 4:01 p.m. as the driver was attempting to park her vehicle at Kelley’s Market, 1300 N. Galena Ave., in Dixon, across the street from Dairy Queen. She accidentally pressed her foot down on the gas pedal instead of the brake, which sent her vehicle into the glass doors near the store’s entrance, according to the Dixon Police Department.

Shattered glass indicates where a driver crashed into Kelley's Market in Dixon on Thursday afternoon. (Brandon Clark)

Nobody was injured; the store clerk was able to move out of the way of the vehicle and the driver was also unharmed, police say.

Officers believe the incident was accidental and no citations were issued.