Dixon group aims to separate ‘fact from fiction’ while investigating the paranormal

DIXON – Strange occurrences, unexplained phenomena and bumps in the night make up a typical day for the Route 66 Paranormal Society, a new supernatural investigation team in Dixon.

Ashton Durband of Dixon founded the group after moving back to the area from Iowa, where he was involved with the Iowa City Ghost Hunters. Stu Blaine of Dixon said he immediately offered Durband his services when he learned about the group.

“I drive a truck and carry a lot of the equipment to our investigations,” Blaine said. “I started out as a skeptic, but ran into a few experiences that had me believing more and more. I’m still naturally skeptical and enjoy trying to debunk claims using our tools.”

Route 66 Paranormal Society Members of the Route 66 Paranormal Society are (from left) Stu Blaine, Christopher Swartz and Ashton Durband. (Brandon Clark)

The group uses motion detectors and small digital cameras to track unseen movements, voice recorders to capture electronic voice phenomena, electromagnetic field detectors, multimeter tools and more.



“I drive a truck and carry a lot of the equipment to our investigations. I started out as a skeptic, but ran into a few experiences that had me believing more and more. I’m still naturally skeptical and enjoy trying to debunk claims using our tools.” — Stu Blaine, ghost hunter

“It’s commonly believed that spirits give off their own electrical field,” Durband said. “These tools help us distinguish between electrical fields produced by common household items like televisions or cellphones and areas where there should be none.”

Another common belief among the spirit community is that unexplained voices captured on audio recordings, otherwise known as EVPs, may be paranormal in origin. However, skeptics contend these voices, oftentimes featuring poor audio quality and static interference, are nothing more than stray radio transmissions that believers choose to connect meaning to. Blaine disagrees.

“I understand the skeptics, but we are truly taking everything with a grain of salt and trying to separate fact from fiction,” Blaine said. “What surprises me is that people readily believe things they read on Facebook but the possibility of spirits is ridiculous even though new discoveries are happening around us every day thanks to technology.”

Group member Christopher Swartz shared a jarring moment he encountered while investigating the Arkansas Tuberculosis Sanatorium with another paranormal investigation team.

“We were leaving in the truck and coming around this bend in the road when out of nowhere, this figure just appears in the road,” Swartz said. “It was a man with shaggy dark hair and coveralls. If that were a living person, we would have ran over them by the time we stopped the truck.”

Durband said he realizes how the group’s claims sound to nonbelievers, and the group is used to dealing with skeptics, especially when it comes to misconceptions about the group.

“People have accused us of using witchcraft or pentagrams to try and summon demons or things like that,” Durband said. “We can’t summon things. We take what is presented in front of us and try to use our instruments and reasoning to decipher what can’t be readily explained.”

The group is newly formed and looking for additional members and investigations to pursue. For information on joining or to request a free investigation, call Durband at 815-973-1651 or email route66paranormalsociety1@gmail.com.

“The fact is, we don’t know everything about this world, and we welcome you to join us for a night and experience it for yourself,” Blaine said. “It just might change you.”