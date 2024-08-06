Dixon Knights of Columbus’ Thanksgiving dinner comes to an end

Volunteer Darla Russell accepts rolls from Leo and Linda Patterson on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at the Knights of Columbus’ Thanksgiving meal in Dixon. Volunteers lined up with trays while others served the traditional Thanksgiving dinner. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON — Dixon Knights of Columbus Council 690 will no longer host its annual Thanksgiving dinner. A lack of help and retiring volunteers are the reasons for discontinuing the dinner, according to organizers.

“We lost some key members,” said Shelly Koehler, who has volunteered with husband, Tory, for over 20 years. “Folks are getting older, there’s not enough new members able to take it over.”

The group also cited a desire to spend time with family, children and grandchildren for the holiday.

Started in 1983 by Bud Lefevre and David Dempsey, the dinner was held at St. Patrick’s Holloway Center until the Knights took it over in 2009. The COVID pandemic forced some changes in 2020, but the dinner continued with guidance from the Lee County Health Department and a small dedicated group of volunteers. Since then, the group has averaged 750 meals per year on a carry-out basis.

The committee wanted to get out in front of announcing it was no longer doing the dinner, so letters were sent to local groups and organizations this past summer hoping someone might take over the meal “because there is a need,” Koehler said. “But we really didn’t have any takers.”

But there is still time. Any group that is willing to take the lead still has time to order food and make plans. The KC Thanksgiving dinner committee would gladly meet with them, and help by providing information and resources to get started. If interested, call the Kay Cee hall at 288-1821 and leave a message.

Lastly, KC 690 members said they want to send out a huge thank you to the pie cutters, turkey carvers, delivery drivers, dishwashers and all the other countless individuals and businesses that have provide volunteer and financial support over the years.