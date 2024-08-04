Performing Arts Guild opens auditions for ‘A Christmas Story’

MT. MORRIS — The Performing Arts Guild invites the public to join the cast of its winter performance of “A Christmas Story.” Performances will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 22-24 and Dec. 6-8 at the Allure of Pinecrest Grove Theatre.

This beloved holiday story is humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s that follows 9-year old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. All of the elements from the well-known motion picture will be in this performance.

Auditions will be held on Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 20 and 22, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Allure of Pinecrest Grove Library, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris. The cast consists of two men, two women, five boys and two girls.

Materials will be provided at the audition, so come early to review the readings. For information about auditions, contact Director Dave Sheely at 719-740-6162.