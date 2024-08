LINCOLN, Neb. — More than 6,600 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.

Local students named to the list are Laynie Berkey, a sophomore, of Dixon; Bailey Jackson, a freshman, of Rochelle; and Fernanda Reyes Zamora, a junior, of Sterling.

Taylor named to Wartburg’s dean’s list

WAVERLY — Allison Taylor of Morrison was named to the Wartburg College dean’s list. The college recognized 466 students for the term.