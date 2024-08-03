Woodlawn Arts Academy to host art exhibit

STERLING – Cash prizes will be given to the winners of Woodlawn Arts Academy’s annual juried art exhibit. The exhibit features fine art and photography from adult exhibitors and artwork of all types from students in grades kindergarten through 12. The art exhibit is co-presented by Sauk Valley Community College.

The public is invited to attend the opening reception for the exhibit from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. Many of the artists will be present, and artwork will be on display in the halls and lounge at the academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling. Refreshments will be available. Awards will be announced, including the juror’s picks and People’s Choice for Best of Show, voted on by the public during the beginning of the reception, and prizes will be awarded at 6 p.m.

Artwork will remain on display through Nov. 15, and the exhibit is free and open to the public during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.

Woodlawn Arts Academy is a partner agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties, and financial assistance is available to those who qualify. Programs are partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

During the year, the academy presents three other exhibits. The 2024-25 Winter Exhibit, “Portraits: Faces in Art,” will open Dec. 13. “Portraits” features works by local artists Matt Jagitsch, Ryan Jandrey and Heather Shore.

The 2025 Student-Teacher Art Exhibit, featuring artwork by area students and their teachers, opens Feb. 21.

The 2024 Summer Art Exhibit will open in May. In addition to the featured exhibits, the Winter and Summer Exhibit opening receptions will feature artwork from Woodlawn Arts Academy’s Exploration Art School students and students from other WAA visual arts classes.