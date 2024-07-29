Dixon city officials urge residents to fill out comprehensive plan survey

DIXON — Dixon city officials are kicking off an update to the city’s comprehensive plan by asking residents to take a survey at https://hla.fyi/DixonCompPlan.

The Dixon comprehensive plan will serve as the city’s official guide for land use and development for the next 20 years. Informed by community surveys and focus groups, community vision, existing conditions and future potential plans, the comprehensive plan will serve as a road map to the future by guiding policy decisions and helping the community achieve its long-term objectives, according to a news release issued by the city Monday.

The comprehensive plan will address several topics, including land use and development, residential areas, commercial and industrial areas, transportation, and community facilities and public infrastructure.

When completed, the comprehensive plan will be the product of the community, with a vision and recommendations guided by valuable input received from residents, business owners, community leaders and other stakeholders, according to the release.

Creating a comprehensive plan was among the topics Dixon city leaders discussed during a daylong retreat at Sauk Valley Community College in October as they worked to carve out a list of priorities and key goals. Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes at that meeting noted he wanted to create a 20-year comprehensive plan and possibly bring in a consultant to assist.

Residential, commercial, industrial and recreational development; zoning regulations now in place; and whether annexation is needed are items the council would consider in its planning, he said at that meeting. The Dixon City Council in March approved a professional services agreement between Dixon and Houseal Lavigne Associates, a Chicago firm that will serve as a consultant by providing technical and professional assistance at a cost of $144,330 over a 15-month period.

Over the next year, residents can see how the project progresses by tracking it through the project website at https://hla.fyi/DixonCompPlan.