University of Wisconsin-Madison names spring 2024 graduates

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison recently announced it awarded diplomas to 8,586 graduating students for the spring semester.
The diplomas were presented at two ceremonies Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11, at the university’s Camp Randall Stadium and Kohl Center.
Graduates from the Sauk Valley area include:
- Dixon: Elizabeth Oswalt, master’s in library and information studies
- Morrison: Weston Dixon, occupational therapy doctorate
- Princeton: Cole Adams, mechanical engineering degree
For more information, visit wisc.edu.