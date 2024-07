ROCK FALLS — The Rock River Jazz Band is set to bring the classic sounds of the big band era to life from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at RB&W Park, adjacent to the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, in Rock Falls.

Vocalist Angie Harrison will join the band on stage as it performs hits by Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington and other legends alongside a selection of other beloved songs from the era.

The concert is open to the public and free to attend.