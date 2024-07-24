Hello Weekend to headline Dement Town Music Fest on Sept. 7

Lexy Schoaf (left) of Rock Falls and Caitlin Farley of Dixon dig into a couple rum buckets Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at the Dement Town Music Fest in Dixon. This year's festival is Sept. 7. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Dement Town Music Fest will return Saturday, Sept. 7, to the 600 block of Depot Avenue.

The first year of Dement Town Music Fest was in 2023, and it’s been an event that people still haven’t stopped talking about, according to a news release from Discover Dixon.

Hello Weekend, a high-energy cover band from Chicago, put on an unbelievable live show last year, playing hits that spanned decades and genres. From Lady Gaga to Guns N’ Roses, the audience truly didn’t know what was coming next.

Discover Dixon knew after the band’s set last year that they had to bring them back. They’ll return to headline the event, and joining them this year will be local favorite Burn ‘N Bush, hailing out of Ashton, who will get the party started out right with their two-man acoustic jams that have garnered them a huge and loyal following.

Also on the bill this year is The Empty Pockets, a powerhouse Chicago band boasting “a joyful friction of blues, Americana, folk, and rock and roll spiked with roots soul.”

Local favorite Lil’ Smoked will have meals available to purchase, as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Mary’s Diner will also offer great items to keep attendees fueled up, and PJ’s will be serving drinks that night, too.

There will be a mobile axe throwing station set up and the bag boards will be out for people to enjoy while taking in the music.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. Gates open at 2 p.m., and the music will be bumping from 3 to 10 p.m.

This event is for all ages. Those 21 and older should be prepared to show ID in order to purchase alcohol. Picnic table seating will be available, but you can bring in your own chairs. Outside coolers will not be allowed.

Go to https://www.discoverdixon.com/events/dement-town-music-fest/ for all the details and to buy tickets in advance.