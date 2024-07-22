McCombie: New laws go into effect for most vulnerable residents

July brought new changes to state laws. The State of Illinois has many challenges, which residents constantly hear about in the news. Some of the problems our state faces have made life more expensive, harder to do business, and are slowly eroding away local control. However, I am an optimist and have hope. I honestly believe by working together we can still make positive changes for the residents of our great state.

For every piece of legislation I vote on in the Illinois House, I consider the impact it will have on the 89th District, which includes all of Carroll and Jo Daviess counties, as well as parts of Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and DeKalb counties. I have highlighted four new laws that create better opportunities for senior citizens on Medicare or Medicaid, veterans who have devoted their lives to serve and protect, educators who are shaping future generations, and more.

HB612: Expands homeowner’s exemptions for disabled veterans and includes all who served in World War II.

SB3476: Lowers the cost of Meals on Wheels and similar programs to ensure more seniors suffering from hunger and isolation can receive program benefits.

SB463: Works to alleviate the teacher shortage by helping to bridge the gap of education licenses to create new opportunities and push education forward.

SB3414: Lowers the cost and barriers to access for diabetics by requiring private insurance to cover continuous glucose monitors without cost-sharing and prohibits prior authorization for these life-saving devices.

While this is just four of hundreds of bills passed this legislative session, it’s a glimpse at the positive steps forward I have joined my colleagues in taking to help our state improve the lives of residents, including some of our most vulnerable. Our work will continue!

If you have ideas for legislation to make our state better, please share them with me at mccombie@ilhousegop.org. I appreciate the honor to serve you.