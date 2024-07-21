Augustana College’s spring semester dean’s list announced

ROCK ISLAND — Augustana College announced more than 1,100 students were named to the dean’s list for the 2023-2024 spring semester. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for courses taken during the term.

Local students on the list include:

Sterling: Evan Adami, Andrew Doughty, Michael Garland, Rachel Thomaschefsky, Olivia Schwingle, Brynn Todd and Amy Zeigler

Rock Falls: Rhiannon Allison and Emma Watts

Dixon: Connor McBride and Marlee Oros

Morrison: Taylor Swanstrom and Charley Williams

Fulton: Kylie Collachia, Mariam Elahmady, Patrick Lower, Emily Schipper and Ally Curley

Prophetstown: Olivia Diericks

Erie: Emily Jenkins and Chloe Wiseley

Oregon: Leslie Bandera, Adam Glendenning and Olivia James

Mount Morris: Adam Thorsen