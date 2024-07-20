Wadsworth to speak on Dixon’s Civil War history Monday, July 22

DIXON – Tom Wadsworth will bring his new presentation on “Dixon’s Remarkable Role in the Civil War” to the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the First United Methodist Church, 202 S. Peoria Ave.

The special presentation is open to the public.

Wadsworth’s one-hour presentation will reveal the three places in Dixon where Civil War soldiers were trained, the major military battles where Dixon soldiers fought, how Dixon women contributed to the effort and other remarkable Civil War facts of local history.

Wadsworth, a Dixon native, is a speaker and writer who has served as a pulpit minister, radio personality, corporate communications executive and national magazine editor. He holds two master’s degrees and a doctorate, and he has been hired to speak for large audiences from coast to coast and internationally. He now writes a regular Dixon history column for the Telegraph.

This special presentation was moved to the church because a larger crowd is expected to attend.

Refreshments will be provided.