Augustana College announces spring 2024 semester dean’s list

By Shaw Local News Network
ROCK ISLAND — Augustana College recently announced its dean’s list for the 2023 to 2024 spring semester.

The college named 1,100 students to the dean’s list. The dean’s list honors students with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for the term’s courses.

Local students named to the dean’s list include:

  • Oregon: Leslie Bandera, biochemistry and chemistry; Olivia James, sociology and anthropology and graphic design; and Adam Glendenning, business administration-management and business administration-finance.
  • Dixon: Marlee Oros, English and creative writing; and Connor McBride, kinesiology.
  • Mount Morris: Adam Thorsen, business administration-finance, accounting, and business administration-management.
  • Rock Falls: Emma Watts, theater performance and film; and Rhiannon Allison, communication sciences and disorders.
  • Sterling: Amy Zeigler, mathematics and English; Brynn Todd, psychology; Olivia Schwingle, psychology; Rachel Thomaschefsky, music education; Michael Garland, business administration-marketing; Andrew Doughty, English education and middle grades English; and Evan Adami, business administration-finance and accounting.
