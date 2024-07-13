Sterling man in prison in connection with fatal DUI crash seeks to withdraw plea, have sentence reconsidered

MORRISON – A former Milledgeville man sent to prison last fall after pleading guilty to driving drunk and killing a Sterling woman in August 2017 is asking to withdraw his guilty plea and to have his sentence reconsidered.

Douglas M. Strehlow, 50, then of Milledgeville but now of Sterling, pleaded guilty Nov. 30, 2022, to aggravated driving under the influence resulting in the death of Summer D. Harmon, 40, of Sterling. A second count was dismissed. He was sentenced to eight years in prison Sept. 25, 2023.

Strehlow’s attorney, Louis Pignatelli of Rock Falls, filed two motions in Whiteside County Circuit Court on June 28, one in which Strehlow requests to withdraw his guilty plea and the other to have his sentence reconsidered. Both motions claim that the eight-year sentence is excessive in light of his background, his abstinence from alcohol and his health conditions.

The crash happened Aug. 19, 2017, as Strehlow was traveling south on Route 40 in rural Sterling, just north of Fulfs Road, about 2:40 a.m. His blood-alcohol concentration was almost three times the legal limit when his pickup hit Harmon’s car almost head-on, according to court documents. Harmon died three days later.

Strehlow was arrested June 2, 2018, was freed on bond Sept. 4, 2020, and pleaded guilty in November 2022. Strehlow was to be sentenced March 10, 2023, but he had back surgery March 1, 2023, and his sentencing was moved to June 7, 2023. He was in the hospital that day, so a status hearing was held July 28, at which Pignatelli asked Judge Trish Senneff for another continuance, citing Strehlow’s upcoming therapy appointments. Senneff said that without documentation from Strehlow’s doctor that a sentencing hearing would impair his health, he would be sentenced Sept. 25.

Pignatelli filed a motion Sept. 8 seeking a 60-day continuance, again for medical reasons. Senneff denied that motion, and sentencing proceeded Sept. 25. Strehlow apologized to Harmon’s family and was taken into custody after the hearing. He was given credit for two years and 122 days served. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence.

In October, Strehlow made a motion for reconsideration of his sentence, which was denied Jan. 23. Strehlow appealed to the appellate court, and the case was remanded back to the circuit court, leading to the two newest motions to withdraw his plea and have his sentence reconsidered.

A case management conference on the two motions is set for 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Whiteside County Courthouse.