Pastor’s Corner: The power of sober vigilance

There are two New Testament terms that speak to the development of victorious living in the face of adversarial confrontation. 1 Peter 5:8 speaks to an ethos or way of living that should clearly be a conduct of life.

Additionally, the Scripture shares causation and importance of the whys of these specific tenets. 8: Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour (KJV). The scriptural indication is that if we are clear minded and focused on life and the goals set before us, when there is an adversarial attack upon us, our families, loved ones and communities, there will be no prevailing, lasting effect of defeat in our circles of love.

Being able to think clearly when the storms of life are raging will assist us in proper decision making in the critical moments we are often faced with. I was assisting a family with a difficult situation in the emergency room with a child one day. It was a bit of a dire situation. The child’s mother was quite frantic and began yelling at the doctor, while he was calmly, meticulously working through his protocols of care. She began yelling at the doctor wanting to know if he even cared about her child!

The doctor’s response was simply, “Ma’am, would you like for me to work on your child in the same state that you are in, or would you like for me to remain clear minded and tend to your child properly?” The physician’s cooler head succeeded, and he was able to correctly care for the child. His sober, clear thinking did not give opportunity for more problems to take place in the situation, and the situation was remedied.

Sobriety is more than one’s indulgence in alcohol or substance.

Soberness is based on availing ourselves to sound clear thinking, and subsequently allowing sound decision making to be afforded in each circumstance. 2 Timothy 1:7 tells us that we have not been given the spirit of fear, but we have been given the gifts of love, power, and a sound mind.

A sound mind is sober mindedness. A sound mind is a mind rich in love and power. The gift of being able to think clearly in situations is a gift that brings victorious deliverables. Matthew 26:41: Watch and pray, that ye enter not into temptation: the spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak.

During the most difficult, human moment that Jesus experienced, He paused for a teaching moment with three of His disciples, Peter, James and John, whom He took to be with Him into the garden of Gethsemane. In His anguish, Jesus’ friends failed Him by falling asleep. But, instead of being angry, He shared a recipe for success when someone else is struggling and we are called to stand with them. He taught them in this moment to watch and pray.

Watching and praying are two of the most powerful components in reaching and completing the goals of life. Praying keeps us untracked with knowing that we are moving in a positive direction with God. Watching is the sustainable ethic that helps to create an unwavering pursuit of the goal set before us.

If it is raising children, playing a sport, being there for a struggling friend or standing with Jesus, we must have the tenacity to declare, “It doesn’t matter what comes along, I am vigilant enough to walk through anything that comes my way!”

Sometimes we may need to shake ourselves to stay watchful, or partner with others who will help to shake us, but vigilant watching causes us to be victorious in the pursuits of life (what if the disciples would have shaken each other with their task at hand?). Yes, your flesh is weak, but don’t forget your spirit is willing!

There is great power in sober vigilance. When the adversary roams about with the roaring challenges in life, be clear minded with a praying, watchful, unwavering pursuit of goals that God has placed before you. He will not be able to devour you or your loved ones because of your sober vigilance.