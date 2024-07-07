July 07, 2024
Aurora University announces spring dean’s list

AURORA — Aurora University has named students to its spring dean’s list. The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 grade-point average or higher.

The following students have been named to the list:

Byron: Catherine Brown, Mattie Christian

Compton: Brooke Heiman

Davis Junction: Rylee Reynolds

Fulton: Andrew Schrader

Ladd: Abigail Coughlin

Lee: Kaitlyn Frazier

Mineral: Samantha Lyon

Mount Morris: Mia Ortega

Oregon: Breanna Dehaan

Prophetstown: Emma Megli

Rochelle: Rebecca Munson

Rock Falls: Kylie Fischbach, Rylee Johnson, Abby Workman

Spring Valley: Moncerat Santiago

Sterling: Makaylee Olin, Maddie Pink

Founded in 1893, Aurora University is a four-year, private, nonprofit, accredited higher education institution located on a 39-acre campus in Aurora, the second largest city in Illinois. The university serves approximately 4,100 undergraduate students across more than 60 academic programs.

