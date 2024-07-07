Aurora University announces spring dean’s list

AURORA — Aurora University has named students to its spring dean’s list. The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 grade-point average or higher.
The following students have been named to the list:
Byron: Catherine Brown, Mattie Christian
Compton: Brooke Heiman
Davis Junction: Rylee Reynolds
Fulton: Andrew Schrader
Ladd: Abigail Coughlin
Lee: Kaitlyn Frazier
Mineral: Samantha Lyon
Mount Morris: Mia Ortega
Oregon: Breanna Dehaan
Prophetstown: Emma Megli
Rochelle: Rebecca Munson
Rock Falls: Kylie Fischbach, Rylee Johnson, Abby Workman
Spring Valley: Moncerat Santiago
Sterling: Makaylee Olin, Maddie Pink
Founded in 1893, Aurora University is a four-year, private, nonprofit, accredited higher education institution located on a 39-acre campus in Aurora, the second largest city in Illinois. The university serves approximately 4,100 undergraduate students across more than 60 academic programs.