Rock Falls Rotary Past President Bob Sondgeroth (right) inducted Shane Brown (left) as the incoming Rock Falls Rotary president at Rotary Park in Rock Falls on Monday evening, July 1. Brown received the President’s lapel pin. Sondgeroth as past president was given his completion of Paul Harris Fellow+ 2 Foundation pin with two sapphires in appreciation of his year of service. (Photo provided by Betty Clementz)