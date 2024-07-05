Trial date nears in Sterling sex assault case

MORRISON – A Freeport man accused of sexually assaulting a Sterling girl in April 2023 will face a jury July 16 in Whiteside County court.

LeAndrew T. Adams, 21, was charged April 13, 2023, with attempted predatory criminal assault of a child, attempted criminal sexual assault, two counts of battery and unlawful restraint, online court records show.

Those charges were amended May 4 to add two counts of predatory sexual assault, the most serious charge, which is punishable by six to 60 years in prison.

The first two charges are punishable by at least four to 15 years in prison, the next two by two to five years, and the last by one to four years. If convicted, he must serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Adams was arrested about 7 p.m. April 12, 2023, in the 800 block of West LeFevre after police got a call reporting an attempted assault, according to a Sterling police news release.

According to the charging documents, Adams grabbed a preteen girl as they were walking past Washington Elementary School, 815 W. LeFevre Road, put his hand over her mouth, and pulled down her and his pants.

She fought back when he tried to pull her toward the school and escaped, immediately running to an adult who was on the playground. That person called 911, and officers captured Adams, whom the girl identified as her attacker, after a short foot chase, according to the release.

Adams, formerly of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, was on probation for theft at the time of his arrest.

His trial will begin at 8:30 a.m. July 16. He remains in custody at the Whiteside County Jail, according to court records.