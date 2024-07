DECATUR — Rock Falls resident Luis Guerrero was recently named to Millikin University’s dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester.

The university’s dean’s list honor is awarded to students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Students with a GPA of 4.0 on 12 attempted graded credits receive high dean’s list honors.