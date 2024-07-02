Mississippi company sues Rock Falls for breach of contract

ROCK FALLS — A Mississippi company has filed a lawsuit against the city of Rock Falls, claiming the city owes money to the company for a power transformer the city purchased in 2019.

Howard Industries, of Laurel, Mississippi, claims in the lawsuit that the city owes the company $174,230, the balance due to pay off the power transformer.

According to the lawsuit filed June 10 in Whiteside County Circuit Court, Howard Industries submitted a bid to the city of Rock Falls in March 2019 as the city was looking to buy a medium-power transformer when upgrading an electric substation at 400 Ave. A in Rock Falls. The bid included a lump sum payment of $547,000, according to the lawsuit. The city accepted the bid on May 7, 2019.

The transformer was delivered Sept. 9, 2020, almost 10 months after it was initially slated to arrive. According to court documents, the transformer was to be delivered in November 2019, but the delivery was delayed as a result of unforeseen circumstances and events, including failure of manufacturing equipment and loss of employees, the lawsuit states.

The city has paid $372,769 to the company, leaving a $174,230 balance. Howard issued an application for final payment via letter dated Sept. 30, 2021. The city rejected the application and proposed a final payment of $45,868, reducing the final payment by $128,362.

Howard Industries maintains the city is not entitled to set off any amount of claimed damages or additional costs against the final payment, the lawsuit states.

Howard Industries is seeking a judgment declaring that the city has breached the parties’ agreement by withholding final payment, and says the city is not entitled to any setoff. The company wants a trial and is seeking at least $174,230 to cover the final payment and an amount to compensate Howard Industries for damages resulting from the city’s alleged breach of contact, interest, costs and attorneys’ fees.

A case management conference order was filed June 10. It is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 20.