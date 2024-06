Matthew Plote is escorted out of an Ogle County courtroom after his sentencing on Thursday. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON — Ogle County Judge John “Ben” Roe sentenced Matthew Plote, 37, of Malta to life in prison Thursday for the November 2020 murder of Melissa Lamesch.

Lamesch, 27, of Mt. Morris, was 9 months pregnant at the time of her death. Plote also was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the death of her unborn baby boy.

