Sauk Valley Media girls track athlete of the year: West Carroll’s Emma Randecker

West Carroll High School junior sprinter Emma Randecker has thrived on competition and the encouragement from others.

The bigger the stage, the better she performs.

Randecker set three personal records at the Class 1A IHSA state track and field meet in May, winning the program’s first gold medal in the 100-meter dash (12.11 seconds), placing second in the 200 (24.51), and fifth in the 400 (57.44).

For her efforts, she is the 2024 Sauk Valley Media girls track athlete of the year.

The breakout junior season followed her earning sixth-place medals in the 200 her freshman and sophomore years. She is the school’s first, and only, athlete to medal at state in track. The school was formed in 2005 from the consolidation of Mount Carroll, Savanna, and Thomson High Schools.

“It means a lot,” she said of winning the team’s first state medals. “I feel like I’m helping put a positive word towards my school and community and I really like that part, to be an influence through sports.”

First-year coach Chris McDermott said Randecker is very business oriented and drama free. She has a 4.0 grade-point average and wants to study engineering in college.

“I never have to push her to work,” he said. “She’s really been open to different training mechanisms and open to what I have to say. She’s confident enough to question things and wants to learn.

“She’s been a pleasure to coach and I look forward to what next year holds.”

West Carroll's Emma Randecker gets a fist bump from coach Chris McDermott after winning the 200 meters at the 1A Oregon Sectional in May this season. Randecker won the 100, 200, and 400 to qualify for the state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Earleen Hinton)

She was also on the softball team this spring and plays basketball. She tries to lead by example and encourage others when she can. The support she gets from others helps motivate her to do her best.

Getting her driver’s license last offseason helped her train as much as possible. She was able to drive to the gym on her own and hit the weight room consistently.

“That definitely helps with sprinting,” she said, “being stronger.”

She was also sectional champion in all three events this season and was undefeated in the 200 and 400 during the regular season. She placed first in the 100 in all but one race in the regular season, placing fourth in May at the Fulton invitational.

McDermott said the leg strength and power she has stands out.

“Her closing speed is phenomenal,” he said. “Once she gets her top speed, it’s just a matter of time before she catches somebody.”

West Carroll’s Emma Randecker (middle) wins the 1A 100 meter dash title at the IHSA girls state track meet in Charleston this past May. (Alex T. Paschal)

She’s a calm competitor, and has a “next race up” mentality.

“She’s got a lot going for her. Killer mentality on the track, and off the track still focused,” he said. “She’s an amazing athlete.”

The rest of the team takes notice.

“She communicates well to her teammates and they respond well,” McDermott said. “‘If Emma’s doing it, it must be right,’ type of thing.”

There is also more room to grow for Randecker as her home track at West Carroll Middle School will be getting an upgrade. The previously cinder track will be rubberized, allowing for more accurate training and flexibility during bad weather. That project should be finished in the next couple weeks.

“I’m super excited to start training on that,” she said.

Randecker is geared up for a senior season of continued improvements as she hopes to continue her running career in college, along with studying mechanical or industrial engineering.

“I’m hoping to drop all my PRs by quite a bit,” she said. “Training on a new track will be more beneficial.”