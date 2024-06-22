Reagan Run 5K: Corporate challenge promotes teamwork

UPM Raflatac competed in the 2023 Reagan Run 5K in Dixon. UPM participates each year in the 5K's Corporate Challenge. (Photo provided by Rudy Contreras)

Editor’s note: The Reagan Run 5K will be July 6 in Dixon. Leading up to that event, we are publishing columns from the Reagan Run 5K Committee. Today’s column was written by Rudy Contreras with UPM Raflatac in Dixon.

Running the Reagan Run can be more than just a physical challenge for a company. It can foster a sense of community, promote wellness and strengthen team dynamics.

When a company organizes or participates in a run, it sends a powerful message about its values and priorities.

UPM Raflatac is proud to promote health and wellness among employees. Encouraging physical activity through events such as these, employees can feel supported in their health and likely will be more engaged and motivated.

Participating in the run and corporate challenge helps builds camaraderie and team spirit. It creates opportunities for employees from different departments and levels to interact in a more relaxed setting, fostering relationships that can translate into better collaboration and communication within the workplace.

We have even taken home the top team award in the corporate challenge, and we are looking to try to take home that award again.