Kayakers cruise waters near Rock Falls each week

The Yak Yak Sisters gather at the Hennepin Canal for a photo during a kayak outing Wednesday. (Brandon Clark)

ROCK FALLS — If you ask the Yak Yak Sisters, the only thing better than cruising on the water is doing it with a few dozen friends.

Karen Miles and Carolyn Hohenboken have been kayaking on the Hennepin Canal for over a decade. Their group unofficially started in 2014 after Carolyn’s husband got the women a kayak the previous fall.

“Just like a flash of lightning we were hooked,” said Hohenboken. “After that, you could find us on the canal, chatting and yakking away.”

They started inviting friends and anyone else who wanted to come along, but their numbers quickly grew, making group coordination difficult.

“People kept asking us to remember to invite them to our next outing,” said Miles. “After we had about 40 people with kayaks, I decided we needed a Facebook page.”

Karen Miles paddles her kayak Wednesday near Rock Falls. (Brandon Clark)

The group meets at 5 p.m. every Wednesday at the Hennepin Canal 40 boat launch near 2400 First Avenue in Rock Falls. They follow the canal up to the dam at the Hennepin Canal Feeder Bike Trail on East Second Street before turning back around.

The trip takes about two hours to complete at a leisurely pace, but you can turn around whenever you like.

“This was a blast,” said Beverly Van Soelen of Bettendorf, Iowa. “I’m so happy Karen reached out to me. She’s the kind of person who really encourages people to try new things and I’m always up for a new adventure.”

The group also gathers for other activities like biking, exercise classes, movie night and winter hikes in local parks using snowshoes.

“Some people go to a bar every Wednesday at 5 and talk with different people,” said Miles. “My kayak is my barstool, just without the alcohol.”

The group is free to join and open to all ages. There is no cost to kayak on the canal, and those without a kayak can rent one through the Rock Falls Tourism’s Rent.Fun self-service app. The cost is $30 for the first two hours and $10 for every hour after. Paddles and life jackets are included. Visit the Yak Yak Sisters’ Facebook page for more information.