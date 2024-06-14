Hennepin Canal monthly hike set for June 16 in Genesco

GENESEO — The Friends of the Hennepin Canal will host its next “Hike the Hennepin” event at 1:30 p.m. June 16 at Bridge 37 of the Genesco Campgrounds, 22978 state Route 82, Geneseo.

There is no fee to join the hike. Attendees are expected to dress appropriately for the weather.

Hikers will meet at Bridge 37 and be shuttled to Lock 25. The portion is 4.4 miles long and is named Cardinal. Participants do not need to be Friends of the Hennepin Canal members.

For more information, email hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org.