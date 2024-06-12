Newman’s Tunink, Forreston’s Akins named All-State: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Media sports roundup

Prep baseball

All-state selected: The Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association announced its All-State teams in Class 1A and 2A on Monday with two area athletes recognized. In 1A, Forreston center fielder Carson Akins was selected. He was just one of three sophomores named to the 21-player team.

In 2A, Newman Central Catholic senior outfielder and pitcher Brendan Tunink was selected for the third straight year for the Comets, who finished fourth at state this spring after moving up a class.

All-NUIC team: Forreston led the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference East division with four first-team selections as sophomores Carson Akins and Kendall Erdmann were selected, along with juniors Alec Schonhoven and Brendan Greenfield. On the second team, Forreston seniors Alex Ryia and Patrick Wichman got the nod for the conference champions.

Eastland junior Hunter Miller was named conference MVP and joined senior Trevor Janssen on the first team. Senior Cole Huber was named to the second team and Peyton Spears was honorable mention.

Amboy juniors Eddie Jones and Quinn Lefelman got first-team honors, with seniors Landon Montavon and Landon Whelchel named to the second team, along with sophomore Rylan McNinch. Dillon Merriman was honorable mention.

For Ashton-Franklin Center, juniors Brock Lehman and Aaron Lester were named to the first team. Junior Caleb Thomas was named to the second team, and Logan O’Brien was honorable mention.

Polo received the team sportsmanship award with senior Nolan Hahn named first team. Junior Gus Mumford was a second-team selection.

Milledgeville sophomore Bryson Wiersema was a first-team selection, with classmates Karter Livengood, Evan Schenk and Colton Hendrick named to the second team. Seniors Tristan Green and Connor Nye were honorable mention.

In the West division, Fulton’s AJ Boardman and Cadin Wilkin were named first team. Mason Kuebel, Dom Kramer, and Chase Dykstra were second-team honorees.

Prep softball

All-NUIC South team: Milledgeville sophomore Kendra Kingsby was named Player of the Year in the NUIC South with Addison Janssen and Maliah Grenoble joining her on the first team. Olivia Wooden and Loren Meiners were named to the second team.

Amboy’s Tyrah Vaessen and Ellie McLaughlin were named to the first team, and Kiera Karlson and Peyton Payne were named to the second team. Addison Shaw was honorable mention.

Eastland’s Jenica Stoner, Olivia Klinefelter, and Izzy Ames (the only freshman) were named to the first team. Vanessa Allen and Kennidee Bryant were named second team.

Forreston received the sportsmanship award as Jenna Greenfield was a first-team selection. Ella Ingram and McKenna Rummel were second-team selections and Bailey Sterling was honorable mention.

Polo’s Cheyenna Wilkins and Karlea Frey were first-team selections with Sydnei Rahn and Camrynn Jones named to the second team.

AFC’s Kylie Mershon and Claire Freeman were second-team selections and Alexis Settles was honorable mention.

Local golf

Emerald Hill: The Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Association competed Tuesday with Whack and Hack as the play of the day. Placing first in 18 holes were Connie Wolber, Janet Freil, Marti Dowell and Sandi Ivey. Jane Minard, Jean Hermes, Jennifer Paige, Julie Pratt and Meta Rastede finished tied after nine holes.

Barb Harney, Mimi Boysen, Sue Nestor and Vicki Carlson took second in 18 holes of play.

Freil had the most chip-ins and Sherry Wells was closest to the pin on No. 2. Jackie Foster had the longest putt on No. 18.

Ivey had the low gross in 18 holes and Hermes had low gross in nine. Freil posted the low putts in 18 holes and Minard was low putts in nine.