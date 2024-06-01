Letter: President Biden, Trump’s economies differ

Polls show people believe Trump is better for the economy than President Biden. Trump’s economy lost 2.9 million jobs. President Biden’s has gained 15 million jobs so far.

Under Trump, the unemployment rate rose to 6.3%. Biden’s unemployment has remained under 4% for the longest stretch in over 50 years. Under Biden’s economy, wages have been rising.

Trump’s trade deficit with China was near $350 billion (before COVID). Biden’s trade deficit with China has fallen $103 billion.

Under Biden, the stock market closed above 40,000 for the first time in history. The national debt rose 39% with Trump. This is more than any other 4-year presidential term due to tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. Biden’s national debt has grown at a far slower pace.

Under Trump, Americans lacking health insurance rose by 3 million. During the Biden administration, enrollment in the ACA has grown 12 million. Biden actually made the biggest investment in infrastructure in 60 years. Trump just talked about it.

Spending on new factories almost tripled in the last 3 years. The CHIPs Act is adding large numbers of manufacturing jobs. Trump reduced the threshold salary for overtime pay, Biden raised it and made it easier to unionize. Biden is the most active trust-buster in 50 years. Rebuilding the middle class has been most successful with Biden than any president in the last 40 years. Trump was the worst.

Facts matter.

