Morrison city officials asking residents to complete strategic plan survey

MORRISON – Morrison city officials are asking residents there to complete an online survey to help create a strategic plan for the future.

Morrison leaders in November 2023 committed to developing a strategic plan, and as part of the strategic planning process, a survey has been developed to ask residents their opinions about living in the city and the city’s services.

A letter has been sent to residents inviting them to complete the survey online. Residents are asked to complete the survey as soon as possible.

“Your responses are very important to us and will be confidential,” Mayor Scott Vandermyde said. “The community’s feedback is critical for this plan.”

The Center for Governmental Studies at Northern Illinois University is assisting Morrison with this survey. The invitation letter from NIU – Center for Government Studies provides the survey link and an identification number to access the survey online. If a resident prefers the survey to be mailed to them, there is contact information in the letter to make that request.

All information provided in each completed survey will be reported in summary form only. No information will be reported that will identify individual survey respondents.