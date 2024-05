ROCK FALLS — The Rock Falls High School Class of 1979 is hosting its 45th reunion Saturday, June 8, 2024, at The Barn at Allen Acres, 2206 Prophet Road, Rock Falls.

RFHS Class of 1978 and 1980 are also invited to attend. The event will start at 2 p.m. and run through the evening. There will be a live band, food truck and fun activities for all to enjoy.

For more information, call Rhonda Stutzke at 815-441-3264 or Wanda Schmitt at 815-716-4476.