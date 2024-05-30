Remains of soldier killed in Korean War return home to Rock Falls

U.S. Army Cpl. Richard Seloover’s remains are brought into McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls on Thursday, May 30, 2024. He will be buried with full military honors Tuesday, June 4. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS — The remains of a Rock Falls man, who was declared missing in action while fighting in the Korean War, arrived at a Rock Falls funeral home Thursday and will be buried with full military honors next week.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 The state police, Patriot Guard and Rolling Thunder riders escort the remains of Richard Seloover into Rock Falls Thursday, May 30, 2024. Seloover was killed in action in 1950 in Korea. His remains, which have been interred in Hawaii, were finally identified and brought home. (Alex T. Paschal)

U.S. Army Cpl. Richard Seloover, who was 17 at the time, went missing in action Sept. 6, 1950; he was accounted for Jan. 10 after scientists at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified his remains. He will be buried with full military honors Tuesday, June 4, in Coloma Township Cemetery, 908 Avalon St., Rock Falls, according to a news release from Rolling Thunder Inc.

Seloover’s remains were retrieved from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, by members of the Region 1 Illinois Patriot Guard Riders, a driver from McDonald Funeral Home and Illinois state troopers. After conducting a presentation of the flag and a line salute ceremony, the procession made its way to the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.

Members of Rolling Thunder Inc., Illinois Chapter 2, and Region 2 Illinois Patriot Guard Riders joined the procession in DeKalb and continued along Interstate 88 before arriving in Rock Falls on U.S. Route 30, where the Rock Falls Police Department provided traffic control before following behind the escort.

The escort, led by an Illinois State Police squad car and members of the Region 1 Illinois Patriot Guard Riders, arrived at the funeral home about 4 p.m. as the national anthem played.

Members of Rolling Thunder Inc, Illinois Chapter 2, and Illinois Patriot Guard Riders stood in salute of the body as it was brought into the funeral home for family and patriot groups to pay their respects.

“It’s a great honor and a privilege [to bring a soldier home]. For 75 years he lay unidentified, and now we finally brought him home,” said David Gier, senior ride captain for the Region 1 Illinois Patriot Guard, in an interview with Shaw Local.

One family member, who was in attendance, was 5 years old when Seloover left to fight in the Korean War. That family member recalled Seloover’s mother stating that her “greatest regret was signing that paperwork” for him to join the military as he was 17 at the time, Gier said.

Seloover will be buried at Coloma Township Cemetery on Tuesday, June 4. The procession will stage from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, and the hearse will be escorted to the cemetery at 10:45 a.m.

The Rock Falls Fire and Police departments and motorcycles from Rolling Thunder Inc., Patriot Guard Riders, American Legion Riders, the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. and Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will be involved in the escort Tuesday.

Upon arriving at the cemetery, graveside services with full military honors will be held. A detail of uniformed active-duty military personnel will conduct the playing of taps, a gun salute and the folding of an American flag, Kora Magill, a funeral director at McDonald Funeral Home, said in an interview with Shaw Local.

Bill Hermann, senior ride captain from the Region 2 Illinois Patriot Guard, will present graveside honors, a member of the Region 1 Illinois Patriot Guard said in an interview with Shaw Local.

Also, members of Rolling Thunder, from Illinois Chapter 2, will give a speech and present a flag, Magill said.

An obituary for Seloover is posted on the McDonald Funeral Home website at mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.