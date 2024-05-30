King inducted into IADA Hall of Fame

Greg King, a former Sterling High School head football coach, (left) has been inducted into the Illinois Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame. (Photo provided by the Illinois Athletic Directors Association)

STERLING — Greg King, a former Sterling High School head football coach, has been inducted into the Illinois Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame.

He was inducted into the IADA Hall of Fame on May 4, according to a news release.

King began his membership in the Illinois Athletic Directors Association in 2010 and is currently a member. He was a district representative for District 11 for six years and a division representative for Division 4 for two years.

When the IADA State Conference resumed after the COVID-19 pandemic, he served as the Hospitality chairman and assisted the Vendor chairman.

Prior to his 11 years in athletic administration, King served as a dean of students for 10 years. During his time at Sterling High School, he was the head football coach for 10 years, compiling a 78-28 record. He was also an assistant football coach at Sterling and Rock Island High School for a total of 19 years.

King also spent time coaching at Bushnell-Prairie City as a head coach for one year and an assistant coach in football and basketball for three years. During his time at Bushnell-Prairie City and Rock Island, King taught history, political science, government, and driver’s education. King retired from Sterling High School in 2020.

He received awards to honor his service and excellence in his role as an athletic administrator. In 2017, 2019 and 2021 he was selected as the Division 4 Athletic Director of the Year. He was also honored with the Ray Elliot Award by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association and inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2019.

King lists the facility upgrades that were made over the course of a decade as a significant accomplishment as an athletic director. This included installing field turf and a digital scoreboard for the stadium, renovating Roscoe Stadium, refurbishing the tennis facility and lights, resurfacing the eight-lane track, installing a scoreboard for softball and renovating Homer Musgrove Fieldhouse. He also oversaw top four finishes in the Illinois High School Association state series in football, boys cross country, softball and volleyball. This included volleyball state championships in 2018 and 2019. Because of the facility updates, Sterling hosted over 50 IHSA state series events, including super-sectionals in softball and soccer.

This year’s other IADA Hall of Fame inductees are Jerry Dobbs of Palatine High School and Jim Meyers of Johnsburg High School.