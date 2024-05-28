Fiesta Parade organizers seek nominations for grand marshal

A group of lowriders cruises the streets during the Sauk Valley Fiesta Days parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING — The 71st annual Fiesta Parade will be Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. Nominations are now being sought for the Fiesta Parade grand marshal.

Criteria for nominating an individual, group or organization include:

The individual/group should be known by many people or groups to have made a significant contribution to Sterling and Rock Falls.

They have provided inspiration that has sparked other people to become intensely involved in efforts to assist the community.

The person/group has demonstrated outstanding volunteerism in the community.

The individual has demonstrated an act of heroism and continues to serve people in the community.

They have been involved in establishing goals for community development and seeing them followed through to fruition.

The recipient is dedicated to the mission of improving opportunities for all people in the emotional, physical and social environment in which they live.

To nominate someone, visit bit.ly/4dZ91DQ or contact the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400 or office@saukvalleyareachamber.com. Nominations must be received by July 10 for consideration.

Parade registration will open later this summer. The parade will begin in Rock Falls and end in Sterling near the Grandon Civic Center.

This event is organized and implemented by the SVACC’s Hispanic Business Leaders Committee. For more information, call the Chamber at 815-625-2400.