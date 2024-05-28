Attorney: Sterling restaurant owner cleared of aggravated battery charge

STERLING — Two months after Sterling police announced they had charged a Sterling restaurant owner with aggravated battery, his attorney says the businessman has been cleared of the charge.

Sterling police in March said they were arresting Shao Wen “Mike” Wei, owner of Asian Buffet, 3106 E. Lincolnway, for aggravated battery, stating a female employee made a complaint on March 20 accusing Wei, her supervisor, of “physical contact of an unwanted and provoking nature.”

According to Sterling police, Wei was arrested March 21 and released under the terms of the Pretrial Fairness Act with a notice to appear in court May 6. Wei’s court appearance did not occur because the Whiteside County State’s Attorney’s Office did not formally charge Wei, his attorney, James Mertes of Mertes & Mertes PC, wrote in an email to Shaw Local. Mertes said Wei had been cleared of the charge.

“The Whiteside County State’s Attorney’s Office carefully and ethically reviewed this case,” Mertes wrote in the email. “They did the right thing.”

The Whiteside County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed Tuesday that no formal charges have been filed against Wei, even though their records indicate the case is still open. Wei has no felony criminal history in Lee or Whiteside counties.