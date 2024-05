The Twin Cities Sunrise Rotary Club collected pasta meals to donate to the Feed the Children summer program. Club members pictured are Roger Wait, Kim Gaffey, Nyla Winchell, Amy Young, President Alex Crump, Michael Clark and Mary Martin. Several also volunteer to pack lunches and deliver lunches throughout the summer months. The Sunrise club meets at 7 a.m. the first and third Thursday each month at the new Sterling Township building. (Photo provided by the Twin Cities Sunrise Rotary Club)