Sterling Park District: Stay safe while swimming this summer

The Sterling Park District is offering lifeguard training and recertification courses at the Duis Center. (Photo provided by the Sterling Park District)

STERLING — The Sterling Park District understands the popularity of swimming in the summer and wants to help raise awareness during water safety month on how to stay safe in and around water. According to the World Health Organization, 372,000 people lose their lives to drowning each year.

Swim lessons not only allow your child to be safe around water, they also build a lifetime of confidence for mastering a skill that can save their life or others, according to a news release from the Sterling Park District.

The Sterling Park District’s summer swim sessions are open. Lessons are held at the Duis Center, 211 E. 23rd St., Sterling, and are available for ages 6 months to 20 years old. Visit sterlingparks.org and click on Register Online or call the Duis Center at 815-622-6200.

The Sterling Park District offers lifeguard certification and recertification sessions. Those pursuing lifeguard certification must attend all dates in the session, which are Friday, June 14, through Sunday, June 16. Those seeking recertification only need to attend Sunday, June 16. You must be registered by June 9. Visit sterlingparks.org and click on Register Online or call the Duis Center at 815-622-6200.