University of Dubuque announces 2024 spring semester dean’s list

DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque recently announced its 2024 spring semester academic dean’s list.

The dean’s list is announced during the fall and spring semester.

Full-time students with a term grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, in good academic standing, and who have no incomplete grades are named to the dean’s list. The university’s office of academic affairs reviews students’ dean’s list placement eligibility after incomplete grades are submitted. The dean’s list can be awarded retroactively.

Local students on the spring semester dean’s list include:

Byron: Grace Lagerhausen

Dixon: Ashley Wierman

Fulton: Eli Pannell

LaMoille: Emma Lundquist

Lanark: Gage Iske Braydin

Mount Carroll: Hannah Bauch

Polo: Kaylene Hess

Princeton: Grady Thompson

Rock Falls: Kathryn Rowzee

Sterling: Lauren Jacobs

For more information, visit dbq.edu/.