STERLING — American Legion Post 296 will participate in the Sterling-Rock Falls garage sale weekend by hosting a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at their Post, 601 First Ave., Sterling.

Use the back (west) door of the Post.

Grilled pork chop sandwiches will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.