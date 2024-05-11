Letter: Make a difference in the life of a child

As May unfolds, Lutheran Social Services of Illinois joins the chorus of voices celebrating Foster Parent Appreciation Month with a resounding “thank you” to foster parents.

This year’s theme resonates deeply: “Engaging Youth, Building Supports.” As the largest private provider of foster care in Illinois, LSSI recognizes the pivotal role these committed adults play in the lives of vulnerable children.

With nearly 20,000 children in foster care across Illinois, the demand for compassionate foster parents has never been greater. LSSI strives to ensure every child finds their forever home, whether through reunification with birth families or through adoption. At LSSI, inclusivity is not just a principle; it’s a commitment. Every child deserves a nurturing environment where they can thrive, regardless of their background or identity.

With foster care offices serving 12 Illinois communities – Aurora, Canton, Champaign, Chicago, Danville, Galesburg, Marion, Moline, Nachusa, Rockford, Vienna and West Peoria – LSSI serves children in 42 counties, determined to make a meaningful difference in every child’s life. LSSI offers foster parents guidance and support every step of the way. To learn more, we invite you to email fosterachild@lssi.org.

Let’s build a community where every child feels valued, supported and empowered to reach their full potential.

Christine Hawes is the statewide foster parent, licensing and recruitment manager with Lutheran Social Services of Illinois.