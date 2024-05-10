Education Notes: Lewis Athletics recognizes 2 Dixon students with awards

ROMEOVILLE – Lewis University student athletes were honored for their academic excellence April 22, when 368 student-athletes received Brother David Delahanty, FSC Awards at Convocation Hall on the Romeoville Campus. The Delahanty Awards recognize Flyers who have maintained a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or higher while balancing the demands of athletics and academics.

Kaitlyn Knipple and Taylor Renkes, both of Dixon, were honored. Both are members of the women’s cross country team. Knipple is studying mathematics. Renkes is studying nursing.

Delahanty served as president of Lewis from June 1982 until his death in October 1987. A personal advocate of physical fitness, he encouraged Lewis students to achieve excellence not only in the academic sphere but also in the athletic arena. Following his death, several members of the Lewis’ athletic teams inquired if they could wear black armbands to mourn the popular president. After much consultation, it was decided that he would have preferred a tribute to athletes based on their academic achievements. The first award ceremony took place in 1988.