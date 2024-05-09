Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week: Garet Wolfe, Newman, baseball, sophomore

Name: Garet Wolfe

School: Newman, sophomore

Sport: Baseball

Why he was selected: Wolfe had two hits and four RBIs and scattered six hits with one strikeout in a 14-3 win over Princeton.

He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with Shaw Media Group Editor Joshua Welge.

How do you feel about the season the team and you personally have had so far?

Wolfe: I think that as a team we are playing very well. We have a very good team on both sides of the ball, which is very important. We are gearing up for postseason baseball. Personally, I’ve pitched very well and hit solid, but that’s baseball – ups and downs you got to understand that both are important.

How much did last year’s playoff run to state motivate you and the team? What do you think are the keys to making a similar run this year?

Wolfe: Motivation is a big factor in baseball and seeing what happens if you really want something and work hard for it is rewarding and makes the grind worth it. For the guys who were on the team last year, we have been to state and want to get back there really bad and compete for a title because we know what it takes. The new players all know about the season and want to be a part of something special. The biggest keys to a winning baseball team is being a team and that everyone is like brothers and are cheering for each other and want the best, having that energy and willingness to win can propel you to a win against anyone.

How did you get started in baseball? Did you play any other sports? What about baseball made you decide to stick with it?

Wolfe: I have been playing baseball since I can remember. It has always been a huge part of my life and my family being a big factor in me being involved and getting me to where I am today. I am so thankful. I have not really played any other sports besides golf, but I just do it because it’s relaxing. But with baseball it’s a year-round sport, playing all over the place. The thing that makes me keep wanting to play is that you just never know – it’s such a hard game that nothing is certain, you never know what is going to happen or what you’ll see in a game.

Do you have a favorite baseball team or player?

Wolfe: My favorite team is the Cubs. I have grown up watching them and going to games every summer. There isn’t much of anything that is better than a game at Wrigley and when I was there I loved watching Kris Bryant. He’s who I have looked up to and wanted to be like the way he played the game and acted on and off the field.

Do you have any baseball superstitions?

Wolfe: I haven’t had any superstitions that have lasted more than a year, but this baseball season I have worn a pair of moccasins before each start on the mound and it has worked perfectly so far and I will continue to do so.

What’s your favorite baseball movie?

Wolfe: My favorite movie is The Rookie. I just love the story that if you put your mind to something and give it your all you can do it.