Graves is Sterling High School Student of the Month

STERLING — Sydney Graves, a senior, has been selected a Sterling High School Student of the Month for April.

She is the daughter of Erin and Bradley Graves and has a brother, Jack.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find my AP Psychology class to be very engaging. It is taught by Taylor Jackson, and I find the material covered to be interesting and there seems to always be something more to learn about. I found the units about learning and memory to be some of the most interesting topics that were covered.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: My plan after graduation is to attend Baylor University to study neuroscience. My career goal is to become a physician.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: I have really enjoyed being part of the chess team, because there are always new strategies to explore, which taught me more patience. I also really enjoyed the team aspect that requires everyone to work together, which makes it exciting. I have also enjoyed being part of Student Council because of the opportunities it provided me with to engage with my classmates and community.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: One of my most memorable moments was from my first swim meet of high school because of how helpful and supportive my teammates were and how exciting the meet was to swim in.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope is that I will be able to continue to pursue and achieve my goals in order to be successful in the future.